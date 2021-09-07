SOUTH HADLEY, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--South Hadley High School remains closed after mold forced the start of school to be delayed last week. Viewers reached out to Western Mass News to get answers on when kids can go back to school.
Crews were back Tuesday cleaning up the mold and throwing things out in this dumpster. South Hadley High School students were supposed to be back in the classroom last Wednesday. Tuesday was day four of not being able to hit the books.
Western Mass News reached out to superintendent Jahmal Mosley to find out when he expected high school students to start classes, and where the classes would be held. He told us, he didn’t have any new information or a timetable yet. Western Mass News spoke to students about the uncertain timetable.
“I mean it's kind of a little disappointing, but I know we’ll get back soon. They’re working really hard in there. And we see people outside. They’re definitely working in there,” said Brady Nestor, a South Hadley Senior.
“Obviously, it sucks. It’s a little frustrating. But there’s really nothing we can do. It’s out of our control. It’s just hard, cause when you’re going to be a senior especially after last year, it's just unfortunate," said Tyler Evans, a South Hadley Senior.
Western Mass News has also learned department of elementary and secondary education commissioner Jeffrey Riley visited the school on Saturday. DESE told us in a statement:
Commissioner Riley wanted to assess the situation. The department is providing technical support to local building staff on how to remove the mold.
