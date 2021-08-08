SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--Western Mass News viewer Timothy Scott wrote to us asking:
"I would like to know when will the city of Springfield refill the Watershops Pond with water again. I use to love going to the pond during the fall season watching the reflection of the fall foliage leaves, especially near Alden street near Springfield College."
The pond was drained late last year to allow for repairs to its dam. At the time, several submerged vehicles were then discovered.
Western Mass News followed up with Springfield executive director of parks and recreation management Patrick Sullivan.
Sullivan told Western Mass News they still expect the pond to fill back up in the fall of 2022. Work on the dam is expected to start later this year.
