LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--Residents in Longmeadow woke up Friday morning to this scene on Farmington Ave.
"We live in an area where there are a lot of old-growth trees, there can be some decay present," said Randy Sample, owner of Arbortech Tree Services.
This comes as remnants of tropical storm Fred left damage across the town. Now residents are bracing once again, this time, for tropical storm Henri.
"I am out here getting batteries right now, and I'm going to stop at the supermarket and get some supplies," said Roger Racette of East Longmeadow.
Sample told Western Mass News that Longmeadow had been hit hard during the last few storms.
"We do see some of these large trees uprooted, whether it's due to drought stress or high winds or heavy rains," said Sample.
If a tree comes down on your property, Sample said the best thing to do is to check out your surroundings and call an expert.
"Identify what may have fallen, how severe it is, hire a professional if necessary and look for power lines, be concerned about the structure of the home," said Sample.
The town's Department of Public Works will also have extra crews out this weekend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.