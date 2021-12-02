WINDSOR LOCKS, CT (WGGB/WSHM) -- As early as next week, international travelers will have to show a negative COVID-19 test within 24 hours of departure.
This was one of the changes announced by President Joe Biden Thursday, as he works to tighten global travel restrictions during the ongoing fight against the pandemic.
Travelers onboard will also be required to continue wearing face masks through mid-March.
We checked in with a travel agency to get answers on what you can expect if you have a planned plane trip.
On Thursday, The second case of the new COVID-19 variant omicron was detected in the country.
President Joe Biden announced new travel COVID-19 travel protocols in response. Masks will be required during international or other public travel through Mar. 18.
In addition, international travelers will have to provide a negative COVID-19 test within 24 hours of departure. This is a change from the previous three-day window.
Doreen Coakley-Rodriquez, the owner of Doreen Going Places Travel told Western Mass News these new testing policies could cause some hurdles for travelers.
"The biggest problem seems are they going to be able to accommodate them to come back into the United States," explained Coakley-Rodriquez.
Coakley-Rodriquez said some international hotels and resorts offer onsite testing.
The price can vary, they can run depending on the hotel and the amount of time you are looking anywhere between 77 and 150 a person.
She said those prices might change with the new timeline, but the biggest concern with Thursday’s announcement, making sure passengers have access to rapid test results before boarding.
"That’s going to be a big issue before you needed a PCR test and a lot of places wouldn’t let you do rapid but now it seems like a lot is changing for that," said Coakley-Rodriquez
Coakley-Rodriquez said airport COVID-19 testing could also become clustered.
"The lines are going to be crazy, are they going to have enough tests?," said Coakley-Rodriquez.
Meantime, one Springfield resident, who hopes to travel to Saint Lucia in Mar., said onsite COVID-19 testing at his hotel will be on his checklist before buying a ticket.
"That will be one the requirements on me booking this trip. I want to stay on a resort that will offer the rest on-site, so whenever I need it will be available to me," said George Blake of Springfield.
The changes to international COVID-19 testing are expected to start as early as next week.
