SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Public libraries across the Bay State have been cleared to reopen for over a month, but some in western Massachusetts have remained closed. The Springfield City Library is one of the locations that has chosen to keep its doors shut to guests.
A Western Mass News viewer reached out to our newsroom last month asking: “When will the Springfield Public Libraries open?”
So, we went out looking for answers.
A library official told us me it really comes down to a local decision and she said Springfield being in the red on the state's COVID-19 risk map has been a big factor.
Back in March, the state released guidelines and safety checklists for libraries to safely reopen, but some libraries we spoke with say it wasn’t feasible and as a result, they've chosen to remain closed to the public.
Although not open to bookworms, Springfield City Library has been offering curbside pick-up, online library card registration, and they've helped book hundreds of residents COVID-19 vaccine appointments.
“I love this library as do our library workers here because we get to connect with the community and help people access to knowledge and information, culture and entertainment that they want,” said Jean Canosa Albano, assistant director for public services at Springfield Libraries.
Conosa Albano told Western Mass News there are some things that will help get the library back open.
“I think being in a better rate of vaccination and infections, those go hand-in-hand, will be really important. Also, getting buildings ready in that way with better air ventilation is one of the factors we've been told is going to be the key in being able to reopen,” Conosa Albano added.
Western Mass News is digging deeper and getting answers from several other public libraries in western Massachusetts on their reopening. Some of which are allowing browsing by appointment including libraries in West Springfield, Westfield, and Pittsfield.
We also spoke with South Hadley Public Library Director Joseph Rodio. He said the guidelines set in place in March made it difficult to reopen right away with certain rules for capacity limits, contact tracing, and cleaning.
“The hardest part is not being able to have direct contact with patrons. Over the years, we've made a lot of close connections with the people in our community,” Rodio explained.
Rodio said they're figuring out a plan and are preparing to welcome library goers back inside by appointment by the end of next week.
“We're hopeful that with the reopening plan that we have in place and the state guidelines that we'll be able to provide a safe environment for our staff and for our patrons,” Rodio said.
