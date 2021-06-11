SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Several western Massachusetts news viewers have reached out to our newsroom wondering why they still haven't received their federal tax returns even though they filed months ago.
“I’m just a little frustrated, said Springfield resident Shereene Robinson.
Robinson electronically filed her taxes back in March, but she still hasn't received her return.
“I know you’re supposed to be patient, but March, April, May, June…that’s three months,” Robinson added.
Robinson took a break from working during the pandemic, so she could take care of her family. She told Western Mass News she has a lot of bills to catch up on and every little bit of income helps keep her afloat.
“I’m sure a lot of people think this is 'Oh, I’m going to buy a TV or something fancy.’ I just really want to catch up on my bills. I have car payments, I have insurance, I have the light bill, the phone bill, you know, all those things are not $20 bills,” Robinson explained.
Western Mass News took her concerns to Western New England University Economics Professor Karl Petrick in order to get some answers.
“About 31 million people nationwide are waiting on their tax returns,” Petrick explained.
Petrick said there are several possibilities and factors for what's slowing down your tax return from hitting your bank account.
“More people filing taxes because that was a way to get your stimulus checks, more complications with quick changes with what the IRS was doing,” Petrick noted.
He says the IRS has juggled a lot of changes over the last two years and that more people are waiting on their tax returns than before the pandemic.
“One of the hold-ups has been people that have filled it out wrong, so to correct it, they put those aside and they manually check those,” Petrick noted.
Petrick said there are some things you can do to check the status of your refund, such as logging on to the IRS website, having a tax professional reach out to the IRS for you, or calling the IRS yourself. If you choose that last option, he said your best bet is to call at the end of the week.
“You know, life isn't free. I'm not asking for anybody to give me anything, I just would like my tax return,” Robinson said.
