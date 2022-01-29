SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--"I think it's really crazy cause it's like it's just everywhere. I’m just surprised the meets are not canceled because of how crazy it is outside right now," said Olivia Knight.
Knight came to Springfield Friday night to watch her sister compete in gymnastics.
She told Western Mass News that she braved the high winds and cold temps in her walk to the MassMutual center.
Plows hard at work to clear snow off the roads and sidewalks throughout the day. People we spoke to were impressed by the job as the snow kept falling.
“It's not too bad. The roads are pretty clear here in this town. so it's good. and the sidewalks are cleared as well,” said Any Kellicker.
After Springfield we headed to Ludlow to check out how the conditions were up there. Plows cleaning the rest stop. Not many people stopped at the Ludlow Rest Stop. Also, I got a little cold in the elements. I came up with my own way of staying warm outside of hand and feet warmers.
We did see some people travel through the Ludlow rest stop. They were coming from the eastern part of new England.
Also, bigger plow trucks clearing the road with clouds of snow going up in the air.
Many people listened to the advice of Governor Charlie Baker on Saturday to stay home if able.
Some were on the roads, but many people did not come through the Ludlow rest stop due to the snowstorm on Saturday.
