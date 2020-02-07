SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- As cold and flu season continues in western Massachusetts, efforts are ongoing to avoid germs that linger on every surface.
With so many bacterias in the air, we're getting answers on how long viruses can live on things like doorknobs and counter tops and the best way to disinfect your surroundings.
"The flu season is rampant," said Louise Cardellina, physican assistant with AFC Urgent Care.
This week, Cardallena saw nearly 60 patients in the span of 12 hours.
"We have a lot of people coming in with symptoms and a lot of people coming in testing positive," Cardellina noted.
Cardellina said if you haven't had the flu yet, there's a good chance you'll be exposed to it.
"Let's say someone coughs in a room with the flu and droplets are out, that could circulated for hours and then it lands and it can last, so it could extend up to 24 hours," Cardellina explained.
That's why it's important to make sure you're properly cleaning all surfaces.
"Be aware of the surroundings that might be contaminated...like doorknobs countertops, chairs, handles, things like that," Cardellina said.
It's also important to know the difference between cleaning and disinfecting. According to the CDC, cleaning simply removes germs, while disinfecting kills them.
"Cleaning will clean a surface of dirt and might kill some bacteria, but a disinfectant will sterilize the area, which means it will kill living microbes," Cardellina noted.
When it comes to choosing a disinfectant, there are a few things you should know.
The CDC suggests using a solution that is based in chlorine, hydrogen peroxide, alcohol, or iodine.
"They all work. Here in the office, we use an alcohol-based product. It dissipates quickly and it doesn't have an offensive odor," Cardellina said.
Cardallina told Western Mass News that no matter what disinfectant you reach for its important to follow the directions on the label.
"Always read the instructions. I believe on Clorox and ammonia, they say don't mix with each other. It's not a good idea to mix the two because it gives off a dangerous vapor," Cadellina added.
Finally, how long does it take a disinfectant to actually kill the germs?
"Once it's dry, they've worked. They've evaporated and it's done what it needs to do. The virus and bacteria is gone and you're safe," Cardellina said.
