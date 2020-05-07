GILL, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Community members across western Massachusetts have gone above and beyond to support those working on the front lines.
That includes one man from Gill, who has made hundreds of face shields for healthcare workers - all while battling his own medical issues.
What started as a small project for a local nursing home has turned into a massive production for one Gill resident.
“…And my wife Cathy works at a nursing home locally, so once she started getting COVID patients there, I started thinking about making face masks. They had a shortage and it seemed like a need I could fill,” said Charlie St. Germain.
St. Germain has been creating face shields in his garage since April and he has a special name for them.
“I call them ‘Saint Shields’ because I think everyone in health care is a saint, so that’s my logo,” St. Germain added.
So far, St.Germain has been able to raise over $1,600 through a Facebook fundraiser to help him purchase the supplies for the high demand of ‘Saint Shields.’
“The mask itself is 20 gauge vinyl, comes in rolls that are four-and-a-half feet wide and 60 feet long and they are cut into 9-by-12 pieces and those pieces are trimmed with bottom round corners and slits for the elastic headband and foam forehead pad,” St. Germain explained.
He told Western Mass News he’s doing the majority of the work himself, just to keep busy and give back to our amazing health care workers.
“Delivered about 350, these 700 in process - there’s about 300 done out of those 700 - and I have material on order for another 1,000…The best comment I had is a hospital said they are better than what they have there now. It’s nice to know I can provide something relatively easy to make and can be used by local healthcare worker,” St. Germain said.
St. Germain is helping those fight this invisible war, all while he is fighting his own battle.
“Yes, I was diagnosed last January with multiple myelomam, so I went through a round of radiation and I’ve been on chemotherapy ever since,” St. Germain noted.
Going through chemotherapy while doing what he can for the community, there really is nothing stopping this determined man.
“Actually, having this to do does keep me going, it’s great and I’m very blessed. I don’t have any symptoms from the cancer or the chemo, so I'll just keep plugging,” St. Germain added.
Now, St. Germain said he is currently in the process of making 250 masks for the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home, which he hopes to have completed soon.
“I told them I would try to match Hasbro’s donation of 250 face shields and I have 125 behind me ready to go probably tomorrow and the rest next week,” St. Germain said.
He’s hopeful the community will continue to help him raise money, so he can provide for our well-deserving front line workers.
“Once you exhaust your circle of friends, it does slow down a little bit, so I’m hopeful we can get a wider audience,” St. Germain said.
You can CLICK HERE for more information on how to donate money for the ‘Saint Shields.’
