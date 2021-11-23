TURNER’S FALLS, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Thanksgiving break will be starting a day early for the Gill-Montague school district.
Officials told Western Mass News that they have cancelled tomorrow's planned half-day due to some COVID-19 cases in the district.
There has been no word whether students or staff have the virus.
They said that they are looking at the extra time off as a chance to reset.
