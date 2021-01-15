(AP) -- The first mass COVID-19 vaccination facility in Massachusetts opened Friday at the home of the New England Patriots on a limited basis before its official launch next week.
A small number of health care workers and first responders received the Moderna vaccines at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, according to CIC Health, which is managing the site on behalf of the state.
The site is located in the 40,000 square-foot Putnam Club, often used as a ballroom or meeting area.
“Gillette Stadium is accustomed to accommodating large audiences and we are honored to provide a safe location to expedite the vaccination of first responders, and to soon expand to residents throughout the Commonwealth,” Jim Nolan, the chief operating officer of the stadium that seats nearly 66,000 for sporting events and concerts, said in a statement.
Fallon Ambulance is supporting preparation and administration of the vaccines, while Mass General Brigham is providing medical oversight.
The goal is to start vaccinating about 300 people per day starting Monday, eventually working up to administering thousands per day, CIC said in a statement. Vaccinations will be by appointment.
“Mass vaccination sites will play a critical role in distributing COVID vaccines as safely and quickly as possible,” Gov. Charlie Baker said in a statement. “We are grateful to the Kraft family and everyone who worked with our administration to quickly set up the mass vaccination site at Gillette Stadium, which will ramp up to vaccinate up to 5,000 people per day.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.