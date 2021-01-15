BOSTON (AP) — The first mass COVID-19 vaccination facility in Massachusetts is opening Friday at the home of the New England Patriots on a limited basis before its official launch next week.
A small number of health care workers and first responders are receiving Moderna vaccines at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, according to CIC Health, which is managing the site on behalf of the state.
Fallon Ambulance is supporting preparation and administration of the vaccines, while Mass General Brigham is providing medical oversight.
The goal is to start vaccinating about 300 people per day starting Monday, eventually working up to administering thousands per day, CIC said in a statement. Vaccinations will be by appointment.
