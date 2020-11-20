FOXBOROUGH, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The New England Patriots are a couple of days away from their big matchup on Sunday against the 2-7 Houston Texans. The team is looking for a third straight win.
Good news for the Patriots as reigning defensive player of the year, cornerback Stephon Gilmore is back in action, feeling good, and coming off after suffering a knee injury.
The Patriots are finally finding more of a rhythm, with back-to-back wins, and now a boost on defense with Gilmore back on the field. The star cornerback hasn't played a snap since the San Francisco 49ers game in week seven.
Speaking to Western Mass News, Gilmore said it feels good to be back in action.
"I feel pretty good. You know, taking it day by day, just looking forward to this week," he said. "Trying to take it day-by-day and just keep preparing like I'm going to play this week."
Head coach Bill Belichick told Western Mass News about Gilmore's work ethic, ability to work with other players, helping younger players with his veteran knowledge, and saying he's overall just a great teammate.
Gilmore has been present at both Patriots practices this week and also told us that he was in the process of selling his home so he could move to the city, which has been his preference. Western Mass News also was told he could be back on track to return against the Texans on Sunday.
