NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – Voters in Northampton have chosen a new mayor.
Gina Louise Sciarra pulled ahead of Marc Warner tonight, clinching nearly 70-percent of all votes cast.
Sciarra received 5,842 votes while Warner received 2,510 votes.
She'll replace David Narkewicz as mayor of Northampton, who did not seek re-election.
Northampton voters also decided if the city should build a municipal light plant.
An overwhelming 86 percent voted yes to question 1.
City officials said this proposed light plant is critical to offering municipal broadband internet services to businesses and residents in Northampton.
(0) comments
