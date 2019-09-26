SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A girl is in the hospital after being hit by a car in Springfield.
Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that officers were called to a car versus pedestrian crash along the 1000 block of Wilbraham Road around 4 p.m. Thursday.
"A female juvenile was struck by a car & transported to Baystate with non-life threatening injuries," Walsh explained.
The driver of the car remained on-scene.
The crash remains under investigation.
