WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- The 2022 Girl Scout Cookie Season is upon us!
The annual cookie drop started today at 7:00 a.m. and ran until 11:00 a.m. Semi-tractor trailer trucks filled with Girl Scout Cookies were parked at four delivery spots, including sites in West Springfield and Springfield.
Staff and volunteers unloaded over 25 thousand cases of Girl Scout Cookies to bring back home and sell.
Suzanne Smiley, the Chief Operating Officer for the Girl Scouts of western and central Mass. explained how the event works.
"We centralize it, so troops will come here, pick up their initial order of Girl Scout Cookies and bring them back to their troops the girls go out and sell them and deliver them but it all starts here today,"
