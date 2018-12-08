SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Girls Scouts kicked off their cookie season Saturday in Springfield.
The group led their 'Go for Bold' with the Thunderbirds.
Tons of activity stations were set-up throughout the MassMutual Center concourse, as well as stations organized by groups including Dress for Success, Habitat for Humanity and MGM Springfield.
The stations reflect the theme of the Girl Scouts: to design and build business skills ahead of the busy cookie-selling season.
"So these girls are learning business skills. They're...actually the Girl Scout cookie program is her own business. She has to figure out how she wants to sell and where she wants to sell and why she wants to sell, what is she going to do with the proceeds of her Girl Scout cookie program," said Pattie Hallberg, CEO of the Girl Scouts of Central and Western Massachusetts.
Cookie orders begin in a few days - on December 12.
The Girl Scout council uses cookie earnings to fund community projects and programs.
