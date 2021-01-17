Stuck at home craving Girl Scout cookies? Now you can order them online

Girl Scout cookies are now available to buy online, the organization announced.

 John Moore/Getty Images

LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Let the debate over the best Girl Scouts' cookie continue...

The Girl Scouts are getting creative this year with how they are selling their cookies during the pandemic.

Starting on Sunday, Longmeadow and East Longmeadow Girl Scouts will be hosting a drive-thru cookie booth at the Longmeadow Shops.

Two scouts Western Mass News talked to said their hopeful sales match previous years.

"We sold about as much as we could during a cookie booth," said Girl Scouts member Julianna. "People are seeing the signs and turning in, so it's doing pretty good."

The public can grab their favorite cookies every weekend from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m., and it will continue through March.

Copyright 2021 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation).  All rights reserved.

