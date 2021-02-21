WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- On Sunday, Girl Scouts got creative with how to sell their infamous cookies by hosting a drive-thru cookie booth.
The event happened at West Springfield's Mittineague Congregational Church on Westfield Street.
This year they've made a few adjustments because of the pandemic. Instead of customers getting out of their cars and coming up to the table, they can drive-by and place their orders.
"The drive-thru has worked pretty well. Normally we're at a more public area, [but] they still got the same experience," said volunteer Samantha McKeighan.
If anyone is interested, orders are still accepted at the booth.
