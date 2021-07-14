SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--A disturbing story Western Mass News has been following closely: the brutal beating of a motorist by a group of dirt bikers more than a week ago in Springfield.

With still no suspects in custody, the victim’s girlfriend is once again calling for anyone who knows something to come forward.

Sean Sullivan remains in the hospital with critical injuries. His girlfriend is now organizing a fundraiser with the community to raise funds for his recovery efforts.

"Last thing he said to me was - don’t worry baby I’ll protect you," said Holly Drummond, Sullivan's girlfriend, of Chicopee.

Its been over a week since 38-year-old Sean Sullivan was brutally attacked by a group of dirt bike and ATV riders near the 'X' in Springfield.

Drummond, who was in the car when the incident unfolded, told Western Mass News she still has nightmares from last Monday night.

"I have PTSD over this and I’m just praying that Sean wakes up and that he makes a full recovery," Drummond said.

She is calling on anyone who has any information to please share what they know with authorities.

"This has been going on too long and they need to stop this and if you know something say something. It’s been over a week and we don’t have any suspects or anything. We really need to get these guys accountable for what they did.

As Sullivan remains hospitalized, Drummond said the community is gathering together to raise funds for his recovery.

"There’s going to be a fundraiser July 25 at 1 p.m.," she said.

The event will be held at Geraldine's Bar and Grill in Chicopee.

"All the money will go to Sean and his family, hopefully for, he’s going to need a lot of recovery after this," said Drummond.

Drummond also thanks Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno for his quick response following the attack.

"He’s the first one that called me and said we’re going to get these guys and I really appreciated that," said Drummond.

Western Mass News checked in with Springfield Police, and we were told they have nothing new to report and this is an ongoing investigation. We will bring you the latest as it comes into our newsroom.