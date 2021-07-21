SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It’s been almost a month since the brutal beating of a motorist by a group of dirt bikers in Springfield. The victim’s girlfriend is still seeking justice with no suspects yet in custody.

Holly Drummond told us she has hope the Springfield Police Department will catch the suspects. Meantime, she continues to receive an outpouring support from surrounding communities.

“I believe he is going to wake up,” Drummond said.

Drummond was filled with emotion Wednesday as her boyfriend, Sean Sullivan, remained in critical condition at the hospital. On Monday, July 5, the 38-year-old was brutally attacked by a group of dirt bike and ATV riders near the ‘X’ in Springfield.

“They shouldn’t be on the roads,” Drummond added.

We reached out to Springfield Police on Wednesday. They told Western Mass News that the incident remains under investigation. Drummond told us she is not losing faith and believes the suspects will be put behind bars.

“In my heart, I know they are going to catch the guys who did this,” Drummond explained.

Drummond continues to receive support from all across our area. On Thursday, she will be speaking at a bike rally in Southwick at the town’s American Legion.

“I mean they are legal bikers, not illegal, and they are just very upset…I am going to speak and they are supporting me and then I have another bike rally in Worcester on Friday and they are also supporting me,” Drummond noted.

The incident remains under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact the Springfield Police Department.