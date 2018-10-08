SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A local basketball team is taking the trip of a lifetime to Bejing, China this week.
The girls team at Springfield Commonwealth Academy is taking the trip to visit their sister schools in China.
The new owner of the school is picking up the tab.
"I was kind of nervous, but not really. I was excited to try something new," said Octaviana Williams.
The new school owner John Lu also owns schools in China and across the United States.
He's sending the girls to China to meet their counterparts at their sister schools and represent Springfield.
It's a trip that these kids would have never have had the chance to go on otherwise.
"They have been preparing and working hard to put their best foot forward and really be a great representation of our school and our community," said Dean of Students, Daniel Rodriguez.
Six girls, their coach, and the head of school will all be traveling to China in just a few days.
Their parents told Western Mass News that they are worried to send their kids across the world, but said the trip is an oppoutunity of a lifetime.
They will play basketball as well as meet other kids and see other schools and the school says, there is no better group to send.
"To be able to step outside of western Mass. and travel all the way to Bejing. They are brave. Braver than I was at their age. They are ready, they are excited, and they have so much character and they are going to represent very well," said Bridget Choo, the Head of Springfield Commonwealth Academy.
The girls leave on Thursday.
