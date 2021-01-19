LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Western Mass News is getting answers for some local girls ice hockey players who reached out with questions about their co-op team.
Their season has begun, but they're not all allowed to play. Some players got the green light to take the ice while others had to sit it out.
Some players on the Longmeadow girls ice hockey co-op team can practice and play, and others have to sit out, and it all depends on where you live. Six of their 20 players are not able to compete right now.
The coronavirus pandemic continues to make matters difficult in the athletic world, especially for the Longmeadow girls ice hockey co-op team, which consists of five communities.
Players come from Longmeadow, Westfield, Wilbraham, Southwick, and Agawam. Based on their COVID-19 case numbers, not all have the green light to play or even practice.
Western Mass News found out while Longmeadow, Wilbraham, and Agawam got the green light to practice and play this season.
Westfield originally allowed players to compete on the ice, but due to an increase in coronavirus cases in the area, they have pulled back, forcing players to only practice for the time being.
Meanwhile, in Southwick, the entire winter sports season has been postponed not allowing for players to practice or play on the ice.
Longmeadow girls hockey senior captain Madison Fox said the entire team wrote emails to the school committees begging them to allow their teammates on the ice.
"We got JV involved, so 31 girls, emailed the Westfield School Committee and sent them how they felt, stated facts, proving evidence and tried to show them the best way we could, that these girls deserve to play," Fox said.
Fox said she can't imagine being in their shoes.
"It's kind of devastating because one of the girls that isn't allowed to play is my d [defensive] partner. We played together for so long; we have this chemistry; we play very good together, and now seeing her in the stands and having to adjust to getting new defensive partners is hard," Fox explained.
Western Mass News got answers from Westfield Public Schools Superintendent Stefan Czaporowski who said the school committee is not against the players and wants nothing more than to see them back in full swing.
“We're fighting for them to be able to play,” Czaporowski said. "And that we're able to have sports, but the other piece is, if we can't, we're not doing it because we're against them, we're doing it because for the exact opposite reason is that we do care about our students and their families, and we don't want them to get sick."
Czaporowski also said with many students coming back into hybrid mode, starting Tuesday, they have to be even more cautious. He said with a co-op team it's tricky because players are coming from all over and there's a potential for spreading COVID-19 community to community.
"You're talking about mixing in students together in five different communities potentially, and some of those communities have more spread than others," Czaporowski said.
The Westfield School Committee will be meeting on Thursday at 5 p.m. to discuss the future of the teams' season. The public is invited for any comments at the beginning of the meeting, if you would like to participate the meeting can be found here.
