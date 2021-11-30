SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A local organization was presented with a big check on Giving Tuesday.
Girls Inc. of the Valley was presented $50,000 by the New England Patriots Foundation and Bank of America.
The executive director of Girls Inc., Suzanne Parker, told Western Mass News this money will go a long way.
"We have girls in Springfield, Holyoke, and the Chicopee area that we provide an enriching Girls Inc. experience, so funding is going to go a long way to help make sure that can happen," Parker explained.
Parker told us Girls Inc. of the Valley was selected as one of the Patriots Foundation's community captains. There's only six named in New England.
Over the next two years, both the Patriots Foundation and Bank of America will work with the organization to help them serve their community more effectively.
