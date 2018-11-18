NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Girls on the Run of Western Mass hosted their 5K celebration at Smith College Sunday morning.
The Girls on the Run is a physical activity-based youth development program that encourages young girls to stay positive and active.
The event featured team building and community service activities, and concluded with a 5K.
Hundreds of community members came out to Sunday's run, and organization leaders say they're thrilled to guide these young women.
"It's really important," stated Smith College head field hockey coach Jamie Ginsberg. "I think, to start having fitness be a part of your life. It becomes more of a habit rather than a burden. I think the sooner we get everyone moving, the more it becomes a positive thing that you're used to doing."
Tons of campus organizations and athletic teams volunteered at the Girls on the Run 5K Sunday.
