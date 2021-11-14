HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--Girls on the Run of Western Mass held their end of the season celebration with their traditional 5k Race.
Hundreds of tutus crossed the finish line on Sunday for the fall Girls on the Run of Western Mass’ 5k Race in Holyoke.
"For many kids, this is the first time they have run a 5k or walked a 5k and it's also just being part of a team," Alison Berman, director of Girls On the Run of Western Mass.
Berman told Western Mass News that Sunday’s celebration marked the end of their 13th season.
"It’s the culmination of an 8 week season where the kids have met for twice a week and there is a life skills program and they are also training to run for a 5k," said Berman.
Organizers told us that due to the COVID-19 pandemic, they had staggered start times.
"Total we will have over a thousand people, runners alone, without spectators so we want to do half the teams at 10 and half the teams at 12," said Berman.
The mission for the youth development program is to empower young girls in 3rd through 8th grade.
"And they learn really valuable social-emotional skills like standing up for yourself, choosing your friends, increasing gratitude and also being more physically active," said Berman.
We spoke with some of the runners, who told us their favorite part was having the crowds cheer them on.
"I kept on slowing down, so I got more faster every single time," said Angelianis Cruz.
One of the coaches told Western Mass News they practiced twice a week in preparation for the 5k.
"For about an hour and a half we do social, emotional component of each lesson and then we end the lesson...Running laps, we start small and then gradually increase it and we have a practice 5k as well," said coach Kristen Eklund.
Meantime, participants in the program say their teachers and coaches play a big role in their lives.
The spring season starts in mid-March and will end with a 5k in June.
