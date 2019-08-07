SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A popular youth development organization that encourages young girls, is struggling to find volunteers.
'Girls On The Run' in western Mass has been inspiring young girls for years, but now its future is uncertain due to a lack of coaches.
Molly Hoyt, the Program Director for 'Girls On The Run' spoke about why it is such a difficult time.
"And of course the girls are sad so that's the biggest heartbreak for us," Hoyt explained.
'Girls On The Run' is heading into their ninth season, but they are facing a major challenge they don't have enough coaches to run some of their programs.
"Parents want the teams, the girls want the team so recruiting coaches is a really big hurdle," Hoyt explained.
Western Mass News has learned Sabis in Springfield is one school without a coach, which means no team.
"At many of our schools, the teams that have been going there for the season after season if they don't have coaches we can't have the team there," Hoyt said.
Heading into the Fall season there are currently 45 teams, 120 coaches and they are is expecting 600 to 700 participants.
"Girls on the run organizers say that canceling the program not only affects the girls but also the community," Hoyt said.
The non-profit organization teaches girls, grades three through eight, through a 10-week program.
"Girls learn skills how to change negative self-taught into positive self-talk, how to make good friends, how should friends make you feel how to be more empathetic in their life," Hoyt said.
At the end of the program, there is a 5K it teaches them how to work towards something and then achieve it.
"They are our future. They need to learn how to be confident and competent to make decisions that affect their future and the future of the world," Hoyt noted.
The Springfield Public Schools spokesperson told Western Mass News the after school program runs at several of their schools.
It helps students create special bonds with their coaches and teammates.
The Fall season begins on September 9th and the 5K will be on November 23rd at Smith College.
If you are looking to volunteer or sign up your daughter for 'Girls On The Run', click here for more details.
