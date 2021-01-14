(WGGB/WSHM) -- The Girl Scouts of Central and Western Massachusetts have found a way to safely sell their iconic cookies in the middle of the pandemic.
Although they normally conduct most sales in-person, through a special partnership this year, you can have them delivered directly to your door.
Friday marks the beginning of what many deem as their favorite season of the year and that is Girl Scout cookie season.
“It’s such an iconic part of our society at this point,” said Suzanne Smiley, chief operating officer of the Girl Scouts of Central and Western Massachusetts.
While the COVID-19 pandemic has hurt many businesses, the Girl Scouts of Central and Western Massachusetts wants you to know that cookies are not canceled.
“Our Girl Scouts have…pivoted. They are doing everything contactless,” Smiley added.
Smiley told Western Mass News that there are three main ways to buy. The first way is online.
“If you know a Girl Scout, that Girl Scout can invite you to order cookies online and they will deliver them to you. You can also do online ordering and have cookies shipped directly to you,” Smiley added.
They are also holding ‘cookie booths’ that are drive-thru style at the Holyoke Mall every weekend from now until mid-March.
Lastly, the Girl Scouts are partnering with national delivery chain Grubhub, so you can have cookies delivered straight to your door.
“You order…it’s just the same way as Grubhub. If you normally can get Grubhub deliver to you, you can get cookies as well,” Smiley explained.
While ordering online may be ideal for some, others are concerned that by doing so, you won’t be helping your local troop.
Luckily, they told Western Mass News that’s not the case.
“Even if you order online…it’s linked to that specific girl and troop…and Grubhub is foregoing their commission, so really the money you’re spending with Grubhub is, for the most part, definitely supporting the Girl Scouts,” Smiley said.
While the pandemic has been challenging for the troops, they believe it’s helping them build important life skills.
“Part of the business is learning to adapt to their current climate…The pandemic is a huge factor they have to learn about. Not only are they learning about their product, but they’re also learning about health and safety,” Smiley said.
You can visit the Girl Scouts online for more information on 'cookie booths' and ordering cookies online.
