AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Looking to get into Six Flags for free? The Red Cross and Six Flags are holding a blood drive today and if you donate you get a free ticket!
The blood drive runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. today, Sunday, April 7th. Just head to the Human Resources building across the street from the park.
This is the spring blood drive that Six Flags and the Red Cross hold every year.
Address for the Human Resources building is 1756 Main Street in Agawam.
Donate blood and the ticket for a fun day at the park is yours ...and it won't cost you a dime!
Six Flags New England opened up Saturday for the start of the 2019 Season.
