SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Firefighters are currently extinguishing working fire on 124 Glenwood Street.
Springfield officials were alerted to the fire Friday afternoon and confirmed to Western Mass News that Glenwood St is closed.
There is no cause for the fire and no reported injuries at this time.
Western Mass News is continuing to follow this story and we’ll have further information as more details come into the newsroom.
