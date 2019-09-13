WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- There was a special surprise for a teacher Friday in West Springfield.
You may have seen her this morning on Good Morning America. She was featured on their 'Tell TJ' segment, with TJ Holmes.
This is Jami Witherell's first year teaching at the Philip G. Coburn School in West Springfield, Before that, she taught at the Newton School in Greenfield.
She is a part of donorschoose.org, an organization that helps teachers get funding for different project in their classrooms.
Witherell has been working with the people at Good Morning America for the past few weeks, but thought the segement was to bring awareness to the organization and had no idea the surprise was centered around her.
"With no focus on me, that was not what today was supposed to be. It was all supposed to be on Donors Choose, but the moment TJ rushed in the room, I knew 'Oh wait' I thought. and then I was like 'Ok!' and then everyone rushed in the room and I was like 'Ok,this is going to be the most beautiful thing ever,'" Witherell explained.
She is part of the top ine percent of donorschoose.org and they wanted to give back to her.
The group donated $15,000 to both schools in West Springfield and Greenfield.
We have more on the big surprise starting tonight on Western Mass News at 5 p.m. on ABC40.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.