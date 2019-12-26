MONSON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Now that Christmas is over, it’s time to take down the Christmas lights, decorations, and, of course, take down those Christmas trees.
The holiday is over for almost everyone except local goats, whose holiday begins today.
"Goat Christmas starts today," Christine Hood, the owner of Starry Brook Farm, tells us.
Christmas has come and gone and some people across western Mass will start getting rid of their Christmas trees starting Thursday, but instead of dumping them in the trash, there’s a particular group who will take them off your hands.
"Any trees that aren’t from big box stores, local tree farms, anything like that. The goats love to eat them. Nothing with tinsel. Nothing that can hurt them. The more organic the better for the goats," stated Hood.
Christine tells Western Mass News this time of year, the goats normally eat hay and grain, so the Christmas trees are a special treat.
"They love it. They absolutely love it. It’s the highlight of their year," said Hood.
Last year, over 200 Christmas trees were donated to the farm, the goats eating every last bit of course.
"There were days when I’d drag five or six trees in and they’d be done with them. It’s very good for them and it gives them really nice breath," explained Hood.
And when the goats finish their big post-Christmas feast, the remains of the trees are given back to the community for yard decor.
"They strip the bark off, so when they’re done, it almost looks like drift wood sort of. It’s pretty neat. It makes really neat garden decorations when they’re done. Last year, I put a few out by the road to see if anyone wanted them and people came by to grab them. We’ll be doing that again this year," continued Hood.
Hood says the donations really start to pick up around New Year's, but she is thankful for every person who stops by with a tree from now until then.
"I appreciate everyone who brings their tree to us. It’s great for the goats, it adds to their diet, and it’s a really great thing for people to do to go out of their way to bring them here," added Hood.
Christine says if you can’t make the trip to Starry Brook Farm in Monson, there are plenty of other local farms you can donate your Christmas tree to.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.