CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- God's Way Ministries hosted their annual turkey drive. People were able to come out and grab a turkey and a new coat if they needed it.
The president of their missionary outreach program, Tasheema Thomas, told Western Mass News they were able to hold it last year during COVID but in a different way.
“Last year we actually went to low-income neighborhoods and we passed out the turkeys and all the fixings that goes along with that meal because the people were in quarantine,” said Thomas.
Thomas told Western Mass News they were glad to welcome everyone back in person this year.
