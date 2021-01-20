(WGGB/WSHM) -- Western Massachusetts and beyond is showing their support for a fallen member of the Westover Air Reserve Base in Chicopee.
Master Sgt. Scott Blais passed away suddenly at the age of 47 while on a training mission in Hawaii.
Members of the 337th Airlift Squadron started a GoFundMe page to help his family with his family's expenses.
In one day, the page has raised more than $42,000.
You can CLICK HERE for more information on the GoFundMe page.
