AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Multiple people were injured Wednesday after a car crashed into the front of a local grocery store.
Now, family and friends are looking to help out their loved one that was injured as she was walking into work.
Yesterday, the Agawam Police Department responded to a call at Stop and Shop on Springfield Street. They said a vehicle crashed into the west entrance of the store, striking two people.
Dave McCausland spoke to Western Mass News and said his friend was one of the people who got hit.
“You always think something like that could happen, but it would never happen to you or a close friend and then when you get the phone call, I basically froze,” said McCausland.
McCausland added that he spoke to his friend, Sue, who was struck and she described the terrifying moment.
“She’s like I go to work and I stepped on the pad to go into the Stop and Shop and as soon as I was about to go through the door, a car plowed into me and I was like oh my gosh,” McCausland recalled.
Sue happens to be an employee at Stop and Shop. Her friends said she has been working very hard throughout the pandemic to provide for the community and now, she is in the hospital with multiple injuries.
“She told me she had a broken leg, broken arm, and multiple lacerations,” McCausland noted.
However, that’s not all. She also has broken ribs and stitches.
Now to bring some light to Sue’s situation, McCausland has started a GoFundMe page.
“Sue’s going to be laid up for a while. It’s not going to be five minutes that she’s out,” McCausland added.
While this crash is still under investigation, McCausland is hopeful the community can step up and support his friend while she is injured and out of work.
“She’s really going to need some help and the only way I can see is if the Stop and Shop community can help out,” McCausland said.
If you would like to help Sue out, you can CLICK HERE.
