If you recently visited a tea or coffee shop and saw a bright green drink, well you were looking at matcha.
Matcha tea is catching people's eyes and their taste buds.
Alli Jukiro the owner of Dobra Tea in Northampton tells Western Mass News people are going green- turning to the potent matcha powder for its health benefits.
"Antioxidants help eliminate the body of free radicals which are causes of cell oxidation and what causes damage to the cells and Flavonoids may be attributed to reducing the risk of heart disease, cancer"
Not only is the tea healthy, many people are drinking it for the caffeine kick as well!
That's due to L-theanine which works as a stress reducer and relaxant.
Traditionally, matcha is made by whisking the powder into hot water but that's not the only way.
Some customers order it as bumble tea and even lemonade.
Matcha can also be used when making delicious desserts!
While higher grades are used in traditional Japanese tea ceremonies.
Match has its roots in ancient China and it is over 1 thousand years old!
So while it may not be new to us, the tea isn't just a fad.
Matcha will likely continue to be an important component in culture and history in Japan and China.
Who knows- maybe thousands of years from now you'll still see it on the menu!
