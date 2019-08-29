PALMER, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - We have an exclusive update to a story we've been following for weeks.
A fundraiser for the Palmer High School track receives another big celebrity donation.
First, it was Shaquille O'Neal and now pro-golfer Phil Mickelson is helping out this project started in memory of a local alumni of Palmer, who died in an accident last month.
Matthew Domnarski still gets phone calls from telemarketers and unknowing sales people asking for his wife Lisa.
"I just try to carry on day by day," Domnarski tells us.
It's been over a month since she died after falling from her barn in Palmer.
Matthew is trying to stay positive despite the reminders that she's gone.
"This is horrible for me, but look, there's far worse tragedies in the world. It's just bad luck," continued Domnarski.
He's been focusing his efforts on raising money for a new track at Palmer High School, where he and Lisa ran as students and where their love grew in the town they chose to make home.
"Back in 1984, my whole class, everybody was talking about getting out of here," stated Domnarski.
That was then, but recently, Matthew got another reminder that his classmates haven't forgotten about Palmer.
Teresa Brozek, a Palmer alumna, found the track fundraiser in Lisa's memory and went to her boss for help.
Her boss isn't a track star by any means, but he is pro-golfer, Phil 'Lefty' Mickelson.
"There's just some nice people out there and they take notice," says Domnarski.
Mickelson donated $10,000 to get Palmer High School a new track.
In a statement to Western Mass News, reps with the Mickelson Foundation revealed how the magic of Palmer's community came to support the Domnarskis once again, saying:
"...Teresa’s cousin Steve married Lisa’s big sister. I understand Palmer is a small, tight knit community where everyone knows everyone else. Truly one of the benefits of living in a small town."
"I had lost track of her, but I'm not surprised one bit .[How much is it going to cost to replace it?] We're estimated probably 800 to a million to maybe a million and a half," explained Domnarski.
A Palmer parent and Athletic Committee member says the price tag for the new track is is high and they still have a way to go.
"We're approximately, I think, with the Domnarskis, about $115,000," one Palmer parent noted.
But when an old classmate can get a celebrity golfer to donate to a sport they don't even play, it's pretty good reminder that Palmer's community, Lisa's community, is special.
"Even when somebody moves away, like Teresa, their parents still live here, they still come home on holidays, and they still have a lot of good memories about Palmer," added Domnarski.
