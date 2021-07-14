CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--The rain on Monday may have put a damper on a popular local golf tournament but after waiting it out, players returned to the course on Wednesday for this year's junior golf hub championship.
It was back to the green on Wednesday after some of the top high school boys and girls golfers from around the world were forced away from the Chicopee Country Club golf course due to the heavy rain on Monday.
"The course had a chance to dry out, the sun came out around 12 p.m. so place is drying out, the kids are all here, round one is going on right now," said Mike O'Neil, director of golf at Chicopee Golf Club.
Competing in the 2021 junior golf hub championship, players from Hong Kong to Wisconsin showing off their swing in Chicopee.
"Is this your first time out here?" we asked.
"Yeah this is my first time in Massachusetts," said athlete Hayden Lemonds
Lemonds told Western Mass News getting the opportunity to match up against the best of the best, is special.
"It's go Massachusetts you're at with the top individuals in the country so to come out here, put a good score up there and get some colleges looking at you and everything, it's really big for us," he said.
Though these 78 high school stars are here to compete at the Chicopee Country Club, director of golf Mike O’Neil told Western Mass News this popular tournament is also a big help to the city.
"It's great for the city of Chicopee and the local surrounding towns, as most of these families are here for the week, most of these families using our local hotels, local restaurants, it's great to see people smiling and close together again," O'Neil said.
Players will return to the golf course Thursday and Friday morning to compete all day and then Friday afternoon, once the tournament wraps up, there will be an awards ceremony for the top winners.
