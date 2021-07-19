WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Another big act is coming to The Big E! The Goo Goo Dolls are set to hit the stage October 1st and fair officials say tickets go on sale in just 4 days.
The Eastern States Exposition made the announcement Monday morning.
The Goo Goo Dolls will perform on Oct. 1st at 7:30 p.m.
"Beyond selling 15 million records worldwide, the group garnered four GRAMMY® Award nominations and seized a page in the history books by achieving 16 no. 1 and Top 10 hits on the Billboard charts. As a result, they hold the all-time radio record for the most Top 10 Singles," says Catherine Pappas, representative for The Big E.
Some of their biggest hits include “Iris” and "A Boy Named Goo" as well as "Dizzy Up The Girl" and "Let Love In."
Tickets go on sale on Friday, July 23 at 10 a.m. CLICK HERE to get to The Big E site to purchase.
The prices are $49 and $39 respectively and the band will be performing at The Big E Arena.
Other big names coming to The Big E this year included Billy Idol, Pat Benatar, and Machine Gun Kelly.
