CHARLEMONT, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Charlemont is filled with all sorts of natural beauty, but they also have a lot of hidden needs. It's low income rate by percentage is among the highest in the entire Commonwealth.
One organization stepped in to help fill the gap for residents in town.
Charlemont has a lot going for it.
"Our natural resources are absolutely beautiful. That's what attracts many people here," said Budge Litchfield, co-director of Good Neighbors Food Pantry.
Those same scenic views hide a growing problem.
"Rural poverty is often hidden poverty. Way back in the past, there was a strong manufacturing base for jobs. That base is gone," Litchfield added.
Good Neighbors is an emergency food pantry. They distribute food to about 60 families once a month.
"Many of our clients are working full-time, but they don't have enough money to reliably service their family's needs," Litchfield explained.
Through a recent tragedy, Good Neighbors was able to construct a small building in an effort to expand their offerings.
"A member of the community passed away way too early from substance abuse issue. He asked that some of his inheritance be given to some organizations in this community. We were one of the four," Litchfield noted.
Now, with a walk-in freezer and refrigerator, Good Neighbors is even more ready to serve their clients.
"People appreciate it, the community appreciates it. The community does give back. Many of our clients come early on distribution days to help us with the final set up," Litchfield said.
We wanted to help, so on behalf of Western Mass News and Diamond RV, Jacob presented a check for $500.
For more information on Good Neighbors Food Pantry or how you can help out, CLICK HERE.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.