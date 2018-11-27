SOUTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- At least six people are temporarily living under a new roof after a fire ripped through their shed, then damaged their group home on Monday afternoon in Southampton.
Luckily, nobody was seriously hurt, but things could have been much worse if not for a good Samaritan.
“There was fire 20 feet in the air. The wind was kicking it into the house," said Southampton Fire Chief John Workman
On Monday afternoon, Southampton fire crews arrived to the scene on College Highway.
Video obtained by Western Mass News shows flames engulfing a shed, inching ever so closer to the group home that houses at least six people just feet away.
“Driving from one job to another, going up Route 10 here and saw some flames coming out of the building. I know that residence houses some disabled people, so that was my first thought. I wanted to make sure those people got out, so I let the girls know there. At first, they had no clue what was going on. I told 'em, get everybody out, call 911, then they saw the flames and were like 'oh yeah, we got to do this,'" said David Osiecki.
Osiecki, a local mason worker, spotted the blaze. He told Western Mass News he did what others in Southampton would do for him.
"[You saved lives, man] Just doing what you do. [Right place, right time?] Rright place, right time. Ya know, small town, we try to look out for each other," Osiecki added,
Workman added. “He absolutely saved lives."
According to the State Fire Marshal's office, improper disposal of smoking materials are to blame for this shed getting charred beyond recognition.
As for the group home, it's seen better days. The vinyl siding is now peeling from the frame and windows were bashed out and boarded up, but it will be livable soon, according to Workman.
"Going to be a little time out of their house, but they should be back in shortly," Workman explained.
Not all of us can be superheroes like Osiecki, so Workman recommends should you ever come across flames suddenly with no warning, do this.
"You have to work within your comfort level. The very minimum would be to call 911. If the fire is fully involved, your safety is the most important thing, so if you can bang on a door, make sure people are out, that is tremendous," Workman said.
Just like Osiecki did.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.