Good Samaritan pulls woman from burning vehicle in Ludlow.

LUDLOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A woman was taken to the hospital after her vehicle went off the roadway and caught fire.
According to Ludlow Police Sgt. Shameklis, officers responded to the intersection of Fuller and West Streets around 9:15, where they located a vehicle that had gone off the roadway, into a wooded area, and caught fire.
A good Samaritan had helped get the woman out of the burning vehicle prior to when officers arrived on scene.
Crews worked quickly to douse the flames and as of 10:55 p.m., the road remains open to traffic.
The driver was transported to an area hospital with unknown injuries.
This crash remains under investigation by the Ludlow Police and Fire Departments.
