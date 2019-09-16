NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- State Police say a 19-year-old 'Good Samaritan' from Greenfield who stopped to help a crash victim on I-91 last night, was struck by a vehicle.
It happened around 9:35 p.m. Sunday night on the highway in Northampton.
The 19-year-old from Greenfield was a passenger riding in a 2011 Acura MDX when they came across an accident scene involving a 2004 Ford Focus that had just struck a guardrail, crashing into a median.
When the 19-year-old 'Good Samaritan' got out to help the crash victim, they were struck by vehicle traveling northbound.
That vehicle, State Police say, was a 2016 Chevrolet Malibu driven by a 35-year-old, Agawam woman.
The 19-year-old 'Good Samaritan' was transported from the scene to Baystate Medical Center in Springfield with serious injuries.
The driver of the Ford Focus who the passenger was trying to help, was taken to Cooley Dickenson Hospital in Northampton with minor injuries. He has been identified as a 19-year-old from Hartford, CT.
State Police tell us the Agawam woman who allegedly struck the 'Good Samaritan,' was not injured in the incident.
The 52-year-old man driving the Acura who also got out to help the CT man, was not injured either.
At this time no charges have been filed.
The State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section and Crime Scene Services Section did respond to the scene to investigate.
That investigation remains ongoing.
At this time State Police are not identifying the 'Good Samaritan' who was struck.
The identity of the Agawam woman has also not been released.
Northampton, Holyoke Fire Departments, EMS crews as well as the MassDOT all assisted State Police on scene.
Western Mass News will update this story with any new information as it comes into our newsroom. Stay with us online and on-air starting at Noon on ABC40 for the latest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.