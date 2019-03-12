SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- An amazing rescue was caught on video and shared on social media. It features a baby deer and a group of good Samaritans in Springfield.
What would you do if you were driving down the road and saw an animal struggling in freezing cold water?
You might be surprised to hear how one East Longmeadow man and his friends sprung into action to help a baby deer out on Watershops Pond
"I was coming down Wilbraham Road, heading to the club, and happened to see a couple deer. There was a broken ice hole, they were trying to get out of the water and made a couple calls, tried to get people to come help out and no one would, so I threw something up on Facebook and luckily had a few people help me out," said Freddy Vanegas of East Longmeadow.
Vanegas continued, "I saw it. I couldn't keep driving. I couldn't go about my day knowing it was there and going to die in the frozen water. I pulled up, took the ladder out, tied the ladder to a tree, extended it all the way...almost made it to where the ice broke...and by the time I started walking out to the ice, a few people showed up. They told me to get off. The deer actually came right up to us and we lassoed it around the neck and pulled it out to safety."
Animal control officer Renee Robichaud explained, "It is excellent to see this happen. Obviously, we would never recommend somebody attempt a water rescue on their own, but we're really thrilled it worked out well, nobody was injured, and the animal went on to survive."
Venegas said, "I've been watching Horton Hears a Who with my kids, so 'a person's a person no matter how small', that kind of stayed with me...seeing the deer run off, seeing the deer run off under its own power was awesome. We were all high fiving, celebrating," Venegas said.
