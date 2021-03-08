SOUTH HADLEY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Now to a story Western Mass News has been following, a march is just wrapping up in South Hadley families are protesting the Gorse Children’s Center’s scheduled closure.

Parents and children marched holding signs and chanting save Gorse all the way from the Children's Center to the front of campus.

The Gorse Children's Center on Mount Holyoke College’s campus was set to close this June, but after parents protested the decision, the closure was pushed to June 2022. Parents tell Western Mass News while this was a first step they don't want to put a band aid on a bigger problem.

“The march today is symbolic for two reasons. One because it’s International Women’s Day, and we wanted to draw attention to the fact that women are mainly affected by not only the pandemic, but the lack of childcare currently in the area and a really focus on the fact that the Gorse Center is such a high-quality educational center for our children,” Gorse parent Andrea Fernandes said.

She said the parent group is pushing for a seat at the table to talk about long-term plans to keep the center open for their children permanently.

About 60 families took part in the march.