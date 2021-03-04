SOUTH HADLEY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A vital childcare center in South Hadley set to close in June will now remain open another year, but families are speaking out, frustrated this is only a temporary solution for a long-term issue.

“I chose to come to Mount Holyoke because of Gorse Childcare Center,” said parent Ali Aslam, who is also a professor of politics at Mount Holyoke College.

Parents whose children attend the Gorse Children’s Center located on the Mount Holyoke College campus in South Hadley said they want the school to take more action to keep the center in operation.

Last week, Mount Holyoke announced they were ending their contract with Bright Horizons, the company that runs the on-campus child care center and doors would be closing in June.

Parents protested and had their voices heard, temporarily.

Parents voice concerns on Gorse Children's Center at Mt. Holyoke closing in June SOUTH HADLEY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- On Tuesday, Mount Holyoke College families received notice that the Gorse Children’s Center on campus would be…

On Sunday, Mount Holyoke staff received an email from college president Sonya Stephens that said, in part, “I am writing to acknowledge and sincerely apologize for the extraordinary stress that the college’s recent announcement to suspend on-campus childcare operations at the Gorse Children’s Center has caused for so many in our community.”

Elif Babul, a parent and associate professor on anthropology, added, “She said that her team was looking into maintaining, continuing care for the Mount Holyoke College families for the next academic year and it was vague.”

Then on Tuesday, staff and the extended community received another email that said the college has contracted an additional year with Bright Horizons.

“This interim solution means that children will continue to be cared for at the gorse children’s center while a group is formed to seek feedback and make recommendations for the future,” said college spokesperson Christian Feuerstein in a statement.

Local families said this is only a first step and would like to see the college take more action before it's too late.

“We need to have some longer-term security otherwise as rational actors…folks are going to look for new jobs and parents are going to look for a longer term option. The transitions are really hard for young kids,” Aslam explained.

Jessica Maier, a parent and art history professor, said, “…Or all of the families in the community of Mount Holyoke College who use that center that there will be an interruption coming July 2022.”

At this time, Mount Holyoke College could not comment on whether or not they would be extending contracts after July 2022.

Bright Horizons said in a statement to Western Mass News, “We are excited that the college has made the decision to keep the Gorse Center open for another year. We look forward to continuing to provide care for the families in the community.”