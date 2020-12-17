GOSHEN, MA (WGGB/WSHM) --Goshen got about 15 to 20 inches of snow.
People in Goshen said this storm was nothing out of the ordinary for them.
The highway department came into work Wednesday night around 11 p.m., plowing to make sure the roads were clear for the community.
During the storm, there were no emergency calls, no wires or trees down.
Western Mass News spoke with the Emergency Management Director Larry Holmberg who said clearing the roads was a team effort.
“We generally have either two or three trucks because the highway department has two or three people and whether it gets bad or not. And if it gets really bad we have drivers that will come in. It’s extremely rare, and I mean extremely rare that we have contract plows come in,” Holmberg said.
Officials said plowing in Goshen is expected to stop Thursday evening.
