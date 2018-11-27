GOSHEN, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- While most of western Massachusetts saw rain overnight, some areas got significant snow fall.
Residents who cleaned up snow Tuesday morning are worried about the rest of the winter.
The coating of snow that fell Monday night into Tuesday morning wasn't expected, and with almost a foot total this month the rest of the winter looks white.
When some people in Goshen woke up Tuesday morning, they woke up to a half a foot of snow outside.
Where most other towns got rain, they got enough heavy, wet snow to plow which made it even harder to clear.
"You gotta have a good heart. I would say I’m just worried because a lot of people are probably going to go out and try and shovel when it could be bad you know you’re always concerned about that," said Len Szarkowski of Goshen.
With this much snow already on the ground, and Christmas still a month away, people around Goshen predict that a few more feet will fall before spring.
"You don’t want snow in November because there’s going to be a lot of snow in December," said Frank Phillips of Goshen.
When all else fails, Phillips told Western Mass News, you can always move south.
"I meant that seriously, we’re leaving for Florida soon," Phillips added.
For the most part people said even though the snow isn't always welcome, it's a side effect to living in the hills, and they wouldnt have it any other way.
