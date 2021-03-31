CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A large shipment of the single-dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine is headed to the Baystate.
This is the first large shipment since that vaccine was approved for emergency use.
It is one of the highlights of the vaccine dosage allotment that will become available within the next two weeks.
For weeks, the state has received a relatively small number of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine, and the governor promised more would come by the end of the month or early April, and now it looks like the tide is starting to turn.
Governor Charlie Baker said he received word that 10 million doses would be distributed nationwide next week.
The vaccine does not require ultra-cold storage and is a single dose, which Baker said is critical for populations like the homebound. If the 10 million doses he expected the Baystate will see a large piece of the pie.
“In Massachusetts, that’ll be definitely north of 100,000 doses of J&J vaccine, and I can’t tell you how important that is,” Baker said.
Because the doses received each week are allotted for appointments the following week, it is likely we won't see those Johnson and Johnson doses until closer to the second week of April.
For this week, state officials said Massachusetts will receive 133,210 doses for health systems and providers. Mass vaccine sites will get 106,300 doses. Regional collaboratives like the one in Northampton will get 84,660.
Mobile clinics like the one supporting the homebound with the J&J vaccine will receive 14,670. That number this time next week could be much higher. Retail pharmacies, not CVS, are expected to receive 13,090.
One big question is how many doses the new site at the Big E Fairgrounds will receive as that is expected to determine when they can open their doors and begin vaccinating people.
Western Mass News has reached out to the mayor of West Springfield for more information on how many doses they will get. We have also reached out to Chicopee for more information on doses at their Knights of Columbus site. They said they are unsure how many doses they will receive.
