(WGGB/WSHM) -- Gov. Charlie Baker announcing today that more than 81,000 people have been tested for coronavirus in the state.
Baker also announced Tuesday that Massachusetts will invest $800 million into the state's health care industry.
The news comes as tests continue to become more accessible and more positive cases are announced in the Pioneer Valley.
- Chicopee today reported 73 cases
- Westfield seeing an increase now to 136 cases
- In Greenfield, there are 72 positive cases
TRINITY HEALTH OF NEW ENGLAND (as of Tuesday, April 7)
- 6,383 people tested across their health system
- 4,131 tested negative
- 1,496 tested positive
- 756 pending
BAYSTATE HEALTH (as of Tuesday, April 7)
- 2,285 people tested across their health system
- 1,696 tested negative
- 497 tested positive
- 92 pending
In his daily update, Baker said Massachusetts will begin distributing the money this month through July.
"To make sure these organizations can continue to operate and meet the demands we've imposed, we plan to invest $800 million into the Commonwealth's healthcare providers," Baker said.
The governor said that the majority of funding - $400 million - will go to hospitals in the state. Meanwhile, $80 million will go to nursing homes, and the money will also be distributed to other health care providers.
lso Tuesday, a new CVS testing site in Lowell that can test 1,000 people per day. Those being tested will know if they're positive for coronavirus nearly immediately,
